Person arrested with Rs 500,000 worth Teak logs
November 18, 2018 11:52 pm
Officers of the traffic unit of Puttalam Police headquarters have seized a stock of Teak logs worth nearly Rs 500,000 while being transported without a permit.
The arrest has been made early this morning (18) while the logs were being secretly transported from Kalady-Puttalam to ‘Nawaya Bewuma’ area.
The suspect arrested with the logs is a resident of Lakadiya area, said the police.
The police have commenced investigation on the persons involved in this racket which had been practiced since a long time ago.
The arrested suspect along with the lorry and the stock of Teak logs will be presented to the Puttalam Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (19).