Person arrested with Rs 500,000 worth Teak logs

November 18, 2018   11:52 pm

Officers of the traffic unit of Puttalam Police headquarters have seized a stock of Teak logs worth nearly Rs 500,000 while being transported without a permit.

The arrest has been made early this morning (18) while the logs were being secretly transported from Kalady-Puttalam to ‘Nawaya Bewuma’ area.

The suspect arrested with the logs is a resident of Lakadiya area, said the police.

The police have commenced investigation on the persons involved in this racket which had been practiced since a long time ago.

The arrested suspect along with the lorry and the stock of Teak logs will be presented to the Puttalam Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (19).

