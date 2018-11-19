Showers to enhance over island from today

-

The Department of Meteorology says that rainy condition is expected to enhance over the island during the next few days from today (19) due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central, Central and Uva provinces and Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Very heavy falls of above 150 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Northern, Eastern, Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Uva provinces.

Heavy falls of around 100 mm may occur elsewhere over the island.

Light showers may also occur in the Western and Southern coastal areas in the morning.

Misty conditions may occur at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The Department requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Potuvil to Kankesanturai via Trincomalee and Mullaitivu.

Heavy showers or thundershowers can be expected at some places in the above sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night. Heavy showers can be expected in the Gulf of Mannar sea area.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea area extending from Batticaloa to Puttalam via Trincomalee, Kankesanturai and Mannar.

Winds will be north westerly or variable in direction over other sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 10-20 kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.