Parliament reconvenes today amidst crisis

The Parliament is scheduled to be reconvened today (19) for the fourth day following the formation of the new government.

The Speaker’s Office announced that the parliamentary session headed by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya will assemble at 10 a.m.

The Parliament was convened for three consecutive days from 14th to 16th of November, however due to the tense situation that emerged within the chamber lead to the continuous prorogation of parliamentary sessions.

Meanwhile, a meeting of party leaders is also scheduled to be held at the Parliament Complex this afternoon at 12 p.m.

The Speaker’s Office further stated that leaders of all political parties have been invited for the meeting.