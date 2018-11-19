No visitors allowed in Gallery at parliament today
November 19, 2018 09:39 am
No visitors will be allowed on the Gallery during today’s (19) proceedings in the parliament, stated a parliament official.
Although public and other visitors including ambassadors are allowed look on the proceedings during a normal parliamentary session, today it has been restricted.
According to a parliament official, visitors will not be allowed on the parliamentary premises either.
However, media personnel are permitted to remain in the gallery during the parliamentary session.