Public is gradually distancing from elections - PAFFREL
November 19, 2018 10:02 am
Due to the prevailing political situation in the country, there will be a decrease of the voter turnout in the forthcoming elections, according to election monitoring organizations.
The general public is gradually turning away from election at present, says the People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL).
Executive Director of PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi stated this, commenting on the existing political situation with Ada Derana.