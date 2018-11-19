Public is gradually distancing from elections - PAFFREL

Public is gradually distancing from elections - PAFFREL

November 19, 2018   10:02 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Due to the prevailing political situation in the country, there will be a decrease of the voter turnout in the forthcoming elections, according to election monitoring organizations.

The general public is gradually turning away from election at present, says the People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL).

Executive Director of PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi stated this, commenting on the existing political situation with Ada Derana.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories