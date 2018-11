A body of an infant has been found hidden under sand in a garbage pit, in Malwana area in Biyagama.

According to the Police Media Spokesperson, the body found near a house in the area belongs to 6 and half month old baby.

Reportedly, the body is currently left at the same place for the magistrate’s inquest.

Parents of the infant have not been identified yet and Biyagama Police are conducting further investigations on the matter.