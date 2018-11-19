Parliament adjourned to Nov 23

Parliament adjourned to Nov 23

November 19, 2018   01:13 pm

-

The parliamentary session commenced at 1 pm today (19). However, the session was chaired by the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament in the absence of the Speaker, Karu Jayasuriya.

Deputy Speaker moved that a select committee should be appointed and requested MP nominations for the relevant matter be urgently handed over to the Parliamentary Secretary-General.

The Deputy Speaker then concluded the parliamentary session for the day.

Accordingly, the next parliamentary session will take place at 10 am on 23rd November.

MP Lakshman Kiriella stated that an investigation should be conducted against the MPs who damaged state property during the tense situations which occurred on 14th, 15th and 16th November at the Parliament.

Deputy Speaker responded that the Speaker will be promptly informed regarding the matter.

Dinesh Gunawardena stated that, when appointing a Select Committee it should be done under the recognition of a government and that the parliamentary affairs are the responsibility of the government. Accordingly, the majority of the Select Committee should be with the governing party, he stated.

As a Select Committee cannot be appointed without a government, the Select Committee should be appointed under the recognition that a government exists, said S. B. Dissanayake.

However, MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that, in a context where a no-confidence motion against the PM and the new government has been clearly passed on the 15th November, it is not fair to have a majority in a Select Committee appointed for parliamentary affairs.

He says that it is not fair to handover the majority of the Select Committee to a party which doesn’t have the majority in the parliament.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories