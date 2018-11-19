President thanks parliamentarians for peaceful conduct

President thanks parliamentarians for peaceful conduct

November 19, 2018   02:25 pm

-

President Maithripala Sirisena posting a message on twitter has expressed his gratitude with regard to the parliamentary proceedings today (19).

He has thanked Party Leaders and MPs for conducting themselves peacefully and taking a consensual course of action at the parliament session today, as per agreement at the all-party conference held last evening (18).

His twitter message read, “I thank all the Party Leaders and Parliamentarians for adopting a peaceful and consensual course of action at the Parliament today, following my meeting with the Party Leaders last evening.”

