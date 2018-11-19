Petition against Speaker submitted to Supreme Court

A petition has been filed seeking an order that states that the decision of the Speaker to reconvene the dissolved Parliament following the stay order of Supreme Court is illegal.

The petition was filed before the Supreme Court by Rear Admiral Dr. Sarath Weerasekara.

Reportedly, Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya, the Attorney General and Secretary General of the Parliament have been named as the respondents of the petition.

Rear Admiral Weerasekara stated that the Supreme Court, after considering the petitions filed by several organizations and political parties including United National Party and Tamil National Alliance, had issued a stay order on November 27 regarding the gazette notification issued by the President to dissolve the Parliament.

However, the decision taken by the Speaker to reconvene the dissolved Parliament following the stay order by Supreme Court is against the Constitution, he has further mentioned in the petition.

The petition seeks a Supreme Court order stating the respondents of the petition, including the Speaker, have violated the Constitution of the country and the reconvening of Parliament is unconstitutional.