UNP MPs handover resolution to Parliamentary Secretary General

Several UNP Parliamentarians have handed over a resolution to the Secretary General of the Parliament stating that the Secretary to the Prime Minister has no authority to approve any expenditure drawn from the funds of the state.

MP Ravi Karunanayake had mentioned the submission of the relevant resolution during the party leaders’ meeting held today.

This resolution has been signed by UNP Parliamentarians Navin Dissanayake, Ravi Karunanayake, Nalaka Colonne, Kavinda Jayawardena, Hector Appuhamy and Chathura Senaratne was handed over to the Parliamentary Secretary General at around 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Reportedly, it has been decided to take up the relevant resolution for debate at the Parliament on November 29.