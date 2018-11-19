CID OIC Nishantha Silva transferred

November 19, 2018   09:21 pm

OIC Nishantha Silva of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), who had been handling several major investigations, has been transferred from CID since yesterday (18), stated Police Media Spokesperson.

Reportedly, he has been transferred to the Negombo Police division on a service requirement.

OIC Nishantha Silva had been directing high-profile investigations including the murder of journalist Lasantha Wickrematunga, abduction of journalist Keith Noyahr and crimes against journalists Upali Tennakoon and Namal Perera. He had also been in charge of the case of abduction and disappearance of 11 youths in 2008.

The transfer of OIC Silva is clearly a major setback for the investigations conducted on these cases.

