Assistance of science, technology and research essential for development  President

President Maithripala Sirisena says the government needs more assistance from the fields of science, technology and research to resolve the economic and development issues of the country.

He made these remarks addressing the President’s Awards for Scientific Publication held in Colombo, today (19), stated President’s Media Division.

President’s Awards for Scientific Publication were started in 2001 to recognize Sri Lankan scientists with a Sri Lankan institutional affiliation, whose work reached international standards, and to provide an incentive to increase national scientific productivity. The Awards Ceremony was organized by the National Research Council.

President Sirisena further said that he will take a policy decision regarding the necessity of increasing of the financial allocation from the budget for science, technology and research activities.

The President said that instructions will be provided to the treasury and experts in the field of economy.

The services provided by scientists, researchers, and technologists towards the current development of the country were appreciated by the President.

The President said that the cooperation of the experts is essential towards solving the economical issues emerged due to the climatic conditions as well as in the planning of the development projects. He further stated that we are only providing welfare to the people in case of droughts, while there is a need for proper management in a proper program to guide the farmer community as well as the public to face these challenges with a pre-planned process.

The professors and holders of doctorates and the fields of agriculture and engineering who engaged in quality scientific research were appreciation by presenting them with awards.

State Minister Mohan Lal Grero, Secretary of Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research Padmasiri Jayawardena, Chairmen of National Research Council Prof. Janaka De Silva, Chief Executive Officer of National Research Council Manisha Rajapakshe, and scientists, researchers, technologists, and other experts were present in this event.