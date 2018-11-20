Intelligence warned of sabotage plans on parliamentary session  Speaker

-

Office of the Speaker, issuing a media communique, stated that a report is called on bringing weapons inside the parliament, misuse of Speaker’s chair and chilli powder attacks.

Intelligence reports warn of a plan to sabotage today’s (19) parliamentary session and that measures were taken to ensure security inside the parliament; this was informed to the Speaker by the Serjeant-at-Arms of Parliament, Directorate of Parliament Police Divisions, IGP and the Defense Secretary, according to the press release.

In the meantime, several members of the UNP have handed over a proposal stating that the Secretary to the PM doesn’t have the authority to appropriate any expenditure drawn from the country’s funds, stated the Speaker’s Office.

Accordingly, the relevant motion will be taken up for debate on the 29th, it further read.