Gold pendants worth over Rs 3.9 mn seized at BIA

Three persons have been arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) over an attempt to smuggle in gold jewelry.

The officers have detected gold pendants weighing 638.8g worth over Rs 3.9 million on the suspect who had been arriving from Bangkok.

The apprehended suspects aged 39, 29 and 34, are residents of Minuvangoda, Ja-Ela and Colombo 15 areas.

Following a formal customs inquiry, the gold jewelry was declared forfeit and a penalty of Rs 10,000 was imposed on each suspect.