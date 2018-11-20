Gold pendants worth over Rs 3.9 mn seized at BIA

November 20, 2018   08:37 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Three persons have been arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) over an attempt to smuggle in gold jewelry.

The officers have detected gold pendants weighing 638.8g worth over Rs 3.9 million on the suspect who had been arriving from Bangkok.

The apprehended suspects aged 39, 29 and 34, are residents of Minuvangoda, Ja-Ela and Colombo 15 areas.

Following a formal customs inquiry, the gold jewelry was declared forfeit and a penalty of Rs 10,000 was imposed on each suspect. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories