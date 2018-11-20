-

President Maithripala Sirisena in his wish for Milad-Un-Nabi or the Prophet’s Birthday says that, the vision of Nabi on universal love for all beings will guide us all daily.

Speaking on the Prophet’s teachings on equality, President said that the Prophet Mohamed’s contribution to human values and humanity in an era of hatred and conflict is exemplary.

Following is the complete message of the President:

“According to the Holy Quran everything in the universe is created for a certain purpose. The human is also created to accomplish a certain purpose. Before accomplishing that purpose prophets descend to this world from time to time and the final one was Prophet Mohamed.

The teachings of the Prophet was based on the noble concept of equality that one person is not superior or inferior to another by race, caste or colour. Every human being has equal rights, according to the Prophet.

There was an ignorant era in which the birth of a girl was considered a curse and the female infants were buried alive after birth. Yet, before long Prophet Mohamed was able to win the women the right to live.

The Prophet was opposed to exploitation of people and worked towards the freedom of the slaves. He said that the labourers should be given their remuneration even before their sweat dries away.

The way Prophet Mohamed contributed towards the human values and humanity during an era of hatred and conflict is indeed exemplary to all of us.

On this day of Birth Anniversary of Prophet Mohamed, I earnestly hope that the great vision of the Nabi, which carries the message of universal love for all beings will guide all of us in our day to day endeavours.

I express my respect and well wishes to all the Islamic devotees in Sri Lanka and abroad on this important occasion.”