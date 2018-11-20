Ruling party members will be nominated for Select Committee  Vasudeva

November 20, 2018   09:53 am

A special meeting of the ruling party MPs has been held last night (19), chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena.

Reportedly, many senior MPs including Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have attended the meeting.

Decision taken at the parliamentary session yesterday and appointment of the Parliamentary Select Committee had been discussed at length at the said discussion.

According to Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara, ruling party members will be nominated to the select committee today (20).

