Islamic nations have shown unconditional support for SL  PM

Islamic nations have shown unconditional support for SL  PM

November 20, 2018   10:01 am

-

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, adding his wishes for the Milad-Un-Nabi, has expressed his gratitude to Islamic nations of the world for their unconditional support to Sri Lanka in the international arena.

Complete message of the Prime Minister for Milad-Un-Nabi:

“I wish to convey my warmest felicitations to all Muslims in Sri Lanka marking the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Mohamed. The followers of Islam in Sri Lanka commemorate this auspicious day with religious observances, charitable deeds and contemplation of the Holy Prophet’s teachings.

The Islamic nations of the world have always unconditionally supported Sri Lanka in international fora and I take this opportunity to express my gratitude for that unstinted support and also to extend my greetings on this Holy Day to the followers of Islam in those nations as well.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories