One dead, five injured in road accidents

November 20, 2018   01:32 pm

A motor accident on the Mahiyangana-Kandy highway, this morning (20), has injured five persons, according to Hasalaka Police.

The accident has occurred when a truck and a lorry had collided with each other in Hasalaka area on the Mahiyangana-Kandy highway.

The injured persons have been hospitalized and reportedly, the condition of the lorry driver is critical.

Hasalaka Police is conducting investigations on the incident.

Meanwhile, a person has been killed in a lorry-motorbike accident on the Tissamaharama-Matara highway.

Reportedly, the deceased is a Hambantota Court and had been the rider of the motorbike.

Hungama Police have apprehended the lorry driver with regard to the incident and he will be produced before the Angunukolapelessa Magistrate’s Court today (20). 

