UNP to contest under Common Candidacy at Presidential polls?

November 20, 2018   11:18 pm

National Organizer of the United National Party (UNP) Navin Dissanayake says that UNP will contest through a common candidate at the next Presidential Election.

A group of UNP parliamentarians called on the Mahanayake of the Malwathu Chapter, Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thero today (20).

They informed the Thero on the current political situation if the country.

They have also handed over a copy of the no-confidence motion which is purported to have been approved at the parliament along with a copy of the document signed by the MPs.

