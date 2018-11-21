TNA discusses current political situation with ambassadors

The representatives of Tamil National Alliance (TNA) have held a discussion with the High Commissioners and Ambassadors designated to Sri Lanka yesterday (20).

Ambassadors representing fifteen Western countries including USA, Great Britain, Norway and Switzerland, as well as representatives from Indian High Commission had taken part in the discussion.

It was reported that representatives of the United Nations and the European Union have also participated in the discussion.

The TNA had apprised the diplomats on the existing political situation in the country.

Joining the discussion as representatives of TNA, the Opposition Leader R. Samapanthan, Parliamentarians M.A. Sumanthiran and Selvam Adaikkalanathan have stated that the country could face foreign influences as a result of the existing political instability, which might cause dire consequences in the future.