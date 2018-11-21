Showers to continue due to low pressure area in Bay of Bengal

-

The Department of Meteorology says the rainy condition is expected to enhance over the island as the effect of the low-pressure area in the Southwest Bay of Bengal Sea area still persists to the North of Sri Lanka.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over Northern, North-central and North-Western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls of about 100mm can be expected at some places in the Northern Province.

Fairly strong gusty winds about 50kmph can be expected over Northern Province.

Misty conditions may occur at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The Meteorology Department requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea areas:

The fishermen are advised not to venture into deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Mannar via Kankesanturai today (21), according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Puttalam via Trincomalee, Kankesanturai and Mannar.

Heavy showers or thundershowers can be expected at some places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Mannar via Kankesanturai.

Winds will be North-westerly to Westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea area extending from Trincomalee to Matara via Kankesanturai, Puttalam and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly to Southerly in direction over other sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph.

The shallow sea area extending from Mullaitivu to Mannar via Kankesanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times.

The Northern deep sea area can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (about 70-80kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.