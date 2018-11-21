Damages caused to Parliament property to be estimated

The estimation of the damages caused to property in the Chamber of Parliament, during last week’s clashes and commotion, is slated to be carried out today (21).

Damages had been inflicted upon the property of the Parliament including the microphone system and several chairs in the chamber during the parliamentary sessions held from 14th to 16th November as tense situations had arisen in the meantime.

Accordingly, necessary measures have already been initiated to restore the damaged property without delay.

However, a definite statement regarding the estimated damages caused to the property of the Parliament cannot be issued at present, a senior official of the Parliament stated.