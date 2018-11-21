Damages caused to Parliament property to be estimated

Damages caused to Parliament property to be estimated

November 21, 2018   12:45 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The estimation of the damages caused to property in the Chamber of Parliament, during last week’s clashes and commotion, is slated to be carried out today (21).

Damages had been inflicted upon the property of the Parliament including the microphone system and several chairs in the chamber during the parliamentary sessions held from 14th to 16th November as tense situations had arisen in the meantime.

Accordingly, necessary measures have already been initiated to restore the damaged property without delay.

However, a definite statement regarding the estimated damages caused to the property of the Parliament cannot be issued at present, a senior official of the Parliament stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories