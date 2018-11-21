Ranjan reveals reason for current political crisis

-

UNP Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake says that most of the MPs who invaded and occupied the seat of the Speaker in the Parliament last week were “criminals” and individuals with murder allegations against them who should be behind bars right now.

He conceded that they were unsuccessful in punishing those individuals for their past crimes and that it is now clear as to who was behind that unsuccessfulness.

Speaking during Derana’s “Wada Pitiya” political programme, the MP further said that they were attracted to the slogans and statements made by President Maithripala Sirisena in the run up to the presidential election in 2015 against the former President and his government.

He stated that the people had a belief in these statements as they were uttered by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s “right hand”.

However, he said that they had a few suspicions once or twice as the President would made a statement on the election stage and then deny that at an election meeting a few days later.

Ramanayake also spoke about what he believes is the main reason for the present political crisis in the country.

Without naming the President by name, Ranjan said that the offer “can I become the Common Candidate again” first came to the United National Party from a “certain section,” but that didn’t get a ‘green light’ so they turned to the other side and asked Mahinda Rajapakse whether they would support this Common Candidate and the ‘green light’ was given by them.