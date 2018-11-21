Arjun Aloysius and Kasun Palisena further remanded

Arjun Aloysius and Kasun Palisena further remanded

November 21, 2018   04:01 pm

-

The owner of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Arjun Aloysius and CEO Kasun Palisena have been further remanded until November 29 by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

On February 02, the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court named former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, his son-in-law Arjun Aloysius and Perpetual Treasuries CEO Kasun Palisena as suspects in the CID’s investigation into the bond scam.

Aloysius and Palisena were arrested by Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers on February 04, who arrived at their respective residences in Colombo.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories