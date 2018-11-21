Arjun Aloysius and Kasun Palisena further remanded

-

The owner of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Arjun Aloysius and CEO Kasun Palisena have been further remanded until November 29 by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

On February 02, the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court named former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, his son-in-law Arjun Aloysius and Perpetual Treasuries CEO Kasun Palisena as suspects in the CID’s investigation into the bond scam.

Aloysius and Palisena were arrested by Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers on February 04, who arrived at their respective residences in Colombo.