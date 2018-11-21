Sri Lankan jailed in Maldives over sniper allegations released

-

Sri Lankan national Lahiru Madushanka, who was arrested in Maldives in 2015 under allegations of attempting to assassinate former Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, has been released.

Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government of Sri Lanka Faiszer Mustapha stated that the case has been dismissed due to lack of evidence and Madushanka will be released today.

Speaking to Ada Derana, he said that the Sri Lankan national who has been languishing in a Maldivian prison for the past 3 years will be free to travel and is expected to return to the island soon.

Minister Faiszer Mustapha recently met with Lahiru Madushanka at the detention centre in Maafushi, Kaafu Atoll where he is currently incarcerated

Mustapha was in Maldives to attend the inauguration ceremony of newly sworn-in President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

The 24-year-old Sri Lankan was arrested on October 24, 2015 on suspicion that he was a sniper hired to assassinate former president Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom.

In addition to Madhushanka, former vice president of Maldives Ahmed Adheeb Abdul Ghafoor who is already serving 33 in prison over two separate counts of terrorism, two locals Fazeel Hameed and Ishaag Hussain have been charged in the case.

Adheeb, Fazeel and Madhushanka have been charged with conspiracy to murder while Ishaag has been charged as an accessory.

Prosecutors had said Adheeb and Fazeel had conspired to hire a sniper to assassinate president Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom.

Madhushanka had accepted the contract and flown into the Maldives to carry out the assassination, the charges said.

According to prosecutors Ishaag was the mediator who delivered the contract payment.

However, Madhushanka’s family had denied the allegations insisting that her went to the Maldives seeking employment but did not get to meet the contact person there. After few days he has decided to return to Sri Lanka and the Maldivian authorities arrested him at the airport.

Though the trial has been underway, the last hearing was held in September 2016 as the trial has stalled.

Amnesty has called on the Maldives government to release Lahiru unless there is sufficient credible and admissible evidence against him adding that he must be provided with frequent access to a lawyer, medical care and right to freedom of religion in accordance with local and international law.

-With inputs from agencies