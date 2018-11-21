Geetha withdraws dual citizenship

Former UPFA parliamentarian Geetha Kumarasinghe says she has submitted the documents proving the withdrawal of her dual citizenship to the Chairman of the Elections Commission today (21).

She revealed this while speaking to the media after submitting the relevant documents.

The veteran actress stated that this action was taken to prove to the public that there is no existing issue for her to contest in the forthcoming elections.

Accepting the documents, the Chairman of the Elections Commission has said that the documents would be directed to the Elections Commission and would inform the media in this regard, she further said.

Commenting further, Kumarasinghe emphasized that she withdrew her dual citizenship amidst certain issues and that she would definitely contest in the upcoming elections.

The actress, who was elected to parliament from the Galle District in the 2015 general election, was disqualified from holding a parliamentary seat by the Supreme Court due to holding dual citizenship.

A clause in the country’s constitution states that dual citizenship holders will not be allowed to hold position in Parliament.

Kumarasinghe had held citizenship in Sri Lanka and Switzerland.