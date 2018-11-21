-

Government group has submitted the names of 7 members to the Secretary General of the Parliament as nominees for the Parliamentary Select Committee.

The Office of Leader of the House announced this a short while ago.

Accordingly, UPFA MPs Dinesh Gunawardena, S.B. Dissanayake, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Mahinda Samarasinghe, Wimal Weerawansa, Thilanga Sumathipala and Udaya Gammanpila have been nominated to the Select Committee.

Earlier today (21) the Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena stated that the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) would submit the finalized list of nominees to the Secretary General of the Parliament during the course of the day.

However, a crisis situation had emerged regarding the appointment of the members of the Parliament Select Committee.

This is pertaining to the issue over the political party from which the highest number of parliamentarians should be elected to the Committee.

Commenting on this regard, Leader of the House had stated that higher opportunity should be created for the incumbent government when appointing members for the Select Committee, as it holds the parliament majority at present.