-

Until the Budget is presented to the parliament, the Cabinet of Ministers has today (21) granted the approval for the Minister of Finance PM Mahinda Rajapaksa to prepare a Vote on Account.

The Minister of International Trade and Investment Promotion Minister Bandula Gunawardana stated this addressing the media following the Cabinet meeting held today.

There is absolutely no issue for drawing expenditures from the consolidated fund when a Vote on Account has been approved, the Minister further said.