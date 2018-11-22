Met. Dept. warns of misty conditions in several areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most provinces of the island after 2 pm today (22), states Meteorological Department.

Showers may occur in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district in the morning too.

Misty conditions may occur at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. Meteorological Department kindly requests the general public is to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Potuvil to Mannar via Trincomalee, Kankasanturai.

Winds will be Southeasterly to Easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Kankasanturai via Pottuvil and Trincomalee.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly over the other sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (about 70-80kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers