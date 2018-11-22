Repeat offender nabbed with Ice worth over Rs 3.5 mn

November 22, 2018   09:40 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A businessman arriving from Chennai has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with Ice worth over Rs 3.5 million.

Officials of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) have found 300 g of Ice on the arrested suspect.

According to the police, the same businessman has been apprehended y the Customs on a previous occasion for smuggling in foreign cigarettes.

The businessman will be presented before the Negombo Magistrate today (22) and then be interrogated under custody of the PNB headquarters for 7 days, stated the police.

The arrested suspect is a 52 year old from Wellampitiya area.

