One person has been killed in wild elephant attack In Usgoda area in Ethimale, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The person who suffered critical injuries in the attack had succumbed to the injuries upon admission to Ethimale hospital.

Reportedly, the deceased is a 70 year old resident of Mayuragama area in Ethimale.

The body is currently kept in the Ethimale hospital morgue and the post mortem will be conducted today (22).