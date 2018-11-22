TV Derana wins big at State Television Arts Awards 2018

November 22, 2018   11:57 am

TV Derana took home five awards at the ‘State Television Arts Awards 2018’ held at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo, last night (21).

‘Ma Novana Mama’ musical program won the award for the Best Music Program while the Best Audio Mixing Award was bagged by ‘Derana Dream Star’ reality program.

‘Adhiraja Dharmashoka’ program telecast in TV Derana received the award for the Best Dubbed Program.

The Best Tele-film title was awarded to ‘Umathu Horawa’ and the Best Docudrama award went to ‘Suranganawee’ by TV Derana.

The 13th edition of the ‘State Television Arts Awards’ was held festively this year.

