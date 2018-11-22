Support kidney patients by joining Dayada 2019

-

Sri Lanka Kidney (SLK) Foundation has organized the charity concert ‘Dayada 2019’ to raise funds to help Chronic Kidney patients in Sri Lanka.

SLC Foundation, based in England, has helped Sri Lankan Kidney patients through fundraising in previous accounts as well.

Their next endeavor is the fundraiser concert ‘Dayada 2019’ held at the luxury Boutique Colwick Hotel at the Nottingham Racecourse. The event will take place on the 9th February 2019.

ICC Match Referee and ex-Sri Lankan Test Cricket Captain, Roshan Mahanama, invited all Sri Lankans living and visiting England to join the cause by purchasing the ticket for ‘Dayada 2019’.