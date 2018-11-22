Police seek court order suspending Mahaviru commemorations

November 22, 2018   01:22 pm

Kopai Police has requested the Jaffna magistrate’s court to issue order suspending commemoration ceremonies promoting the LTTE terrorist organization.

Kopai police have made this request considering the reports stating that the University of Jaffna has organized a Mahaviru commemoration ceremony.

A senior officer of the Kopai police told Ada Derana that the relevant request was made yesterday (21).

Reportedly, the order regarding the request will be passed tomorrow (23).

