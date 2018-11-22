Akurana inundated; use alternative routes - DMC

November 22, 2018   07:37 pm

Akurana Town has been inundated due to the heavy rains affecting Kandy District, stated the Disasater Management Center (DMC).

DMC has informed that the Akurana town is completely submerged when traveling from Kandy to Matale.

DMC advises motorists to use traveling from Kandy to Matale should use an alternative route through Wattegama town to avoid this situation.

The Kandy-A-09 road and the Dunuwila Road are too under water deep 3 feet and several shops have been flooded, stated Ada Derana reporter.

