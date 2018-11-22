Person arrested with heroin and over Rs 6.1 mn cash

-

A suspect arrested with heroin worth to Rs 12 million has been taken into custody by the Organized Crime Prevention Division (OCPD).

The raid has been conducted at around 10.30 am today (22) William Jayasuriya Mawatha, in Kesbewa Police Division.

The raid, carried out on a tip-off received by officials of the OCPD, has apprehended the suspect while transporting 1 kg 10 g of heroin in a car.

The arrested suspect is a 37 year old resident of Makandana, Piliyandala.

The police have seized the car along with over Rs 6.1 million in cash inside it.

The suspect is to be produced before the Kesbewa Magistrate Court tomorrow (23) and OCPD is conducting further investigations.