Person arrested with heroin and over Rs 6.1 mn cash

Person arrested with heroin and over Rs 6.1 mn cash

November 22, 2018   08:15 pm

-

A suspect arrested with heroin worth to Rs 12 million has been taken into custody by the Organized Crime Prevention Division (OCPD).

The raid has been conducted at around 10.30 am today (22) William Jayasuriya Mawatha, in Kesbewa Police Division.

The raid, carried out on a tip-off received by officials of the OCPD, has apprehended the suspect while transporting 1 kg 10 g of heroin in a car.

The arrested suspect is a 37 year old resident of Makandana, Piliyandala.

The police have seized the car along with over Rs 6.1 million in cash inside it.

The suspect is to be produced before the Kesbewa Magistrate Court tomorrow (23) and OCPD is conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories