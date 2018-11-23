Refrain from commenting if not well-informed  Ranil

-

The Leader of UNP Ranil Wickremesinghe has informed all UNP MPs not to comment on cases currently being heard in the Supreme Court and other Courts if they are unaware of the proper facts.

Reportedly, he has mentioned this with regard to some of the comments expressed by the UNP MPs at media briefings and other programs recently.

He also requests the MPs to make statements on specific subject areas with awareness and responsibility.

UNP Leader has further emphasized that the MPs should refrain from commenting if they are not knowledgeable on a certain subject.