Two girls killed in wild elephant attack

-

Two girls aged 9 and 11 have reportedly died after a wild elephant attacked their home at Mapakadawewa in Mahiyangana.

Police said the attack had taken place at around 10.30 p.m. last night.

When two wild elephants had started to attack their home last night, the 9-year-old girl’s mother had attempted to flee from the house along with her daughter and 11-year-old niece.

However, the elephants had charged after them and attacked.

The house had also sustained serious damage in the attack carried out by the elephants, Ada Derana Reporter said.