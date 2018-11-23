Lahiru Madushanka returns to Sri Lanka after 3 years in Maldivian prison

-

Sri Lankan national Lahiru Madushanka, who had languished in a Maldivian prison for over 3 years over an alleged assassination plot, returned to Sri Lanka last night after he was released by court.

He was greeted by his family members following touch down at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while he also spoke to the reporters gathered at the airport.

He was accompanied by Minister of Local Government and Provincial Councils and Sports Faiszer Mustapha.

The minister had worked very closely with the former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed, the present President Mohamed Ibrahim Solih, the Attorney General, the Home Ministry and the High Commissioner to secure Madushanka’s release through the process of court.

Lahiru Madushanka, who was arrested in Maldives in 2015 under allegations of attempting to assassinate former Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, was released on November 21 after the case had been dismissed due to the lack of evidence.

The 24-year-old Sri Lankan was arrested on October 24, 2015 on suspicion that he was a sniper hired to assassinate former president Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom.

However, Madhushanka’s family had denied the allegations insisting that he went to the Maldives seeking employment but did not get to meet the contact person there. After few days he has decided to return to Sri Lanka and the Maldivian authorities arrested him at the airport.

Minister Faiszer Mustapha recently met with Lahiru Madushanka at the detention centre in Maafushi, Kaafu Atoll where he was incarcerated.

Mustapha was in Maldives to attend the inauguration ceremony of newly sworn-in President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.