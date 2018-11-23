Four Sri Lankans held with gold jewellery worth Rs 14m

-

Four Sri Lankan passengers including three women have been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle in gold jewellery worth Rs 14 million.

The suspects, who are residents of Colombo, had arrived from Mumbai at 8.00 p.m. last night (22) and were apprehended by customs officials on duty at the Green Channel of the airport’s arrival lounge.

They had attempted to smuggle gold jewellery weighing 2,540 grams in total, valued at Rs 14,099,570.

Sri Lanka Customs is conducting further inquiries.