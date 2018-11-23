Parliament gallery off-limits for public today

The Parliament is scheduled to convene this morning (23) at 10.30 a.m.

The Office of the Speaker announced yesterday (22) that a meeting of the party leaders, chaired by the Speaker, would take place at 9.00 a.m. prior to the commencement of today’s parliamentary session.

This party leaders’ meeting will be held to the preparation of the agenda of the parliament and appointing the members of the Parliamentary Select Committee, which consists of a total of 12 members.

The United National Front (UNF) is slated to submit the list of nominees for the Parliament Select Committee today.

The UNF has held a discussion yesterday (22) on nominating 09 party members for the Select Committee, according to one of the party representatives.

However, it was reported that yesterday’s discussion had failed to finalize the list of the nominees.

The Government’s group submitted the names of 07 members as nominees for the Parliament Select Committee to the Secretary General of the Parliament on November 21, while Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna had nominated two of its members for the committee.

MP Piyasena Gamage has stated that a crisis situation regarding the composition of the Select Committee could arise again.

Meanwhile, a decision has been taken to restrict the Speaker’s gallery and the public gallery for visitors during today’s proceedings of the Parliament as well.

However, only the authorized media persons will be allowed at the Parliament Complex.

Each person entering the Parliament will be subjected to a body search, and additional police personnel have been deployed for security purposes.