Party leaders meet before Parliament convenes

The party leaders’ meeting has commenced at the Parliament Complex a short while ago.

The meeting is chaired by the Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya.

The Office of the Speaker has announced yesterday (22) that a meeting of the party leaders would take place prior to the commencement of today’s parliamentary session, which is scheduled at 10.00 a.m.

This party leaders’ meeting is assembled to discuss the preparation of today’s agenda of the parliament and appointing the members of the Parliamentary Select Committee, which consists of a total of 12 members.