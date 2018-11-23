Afternoon thundershowers expected over island

-

The Department of Meteorology says that there is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over Northern, Eastern and North Central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the island after 2.00 p.m.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the North-western, Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-Central provinces. Fairly heavy falls around 75 mm may occur elsewhere over the island.

Misty conditions may occur at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Mannar via Trincomalee, Kankesanturai, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will also occur in the western sea areas in the evening or night.

Winds will be southeasterly to easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Mannar via Pottuvil, Trincomalee and Kankesanturai.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly over the other sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (about 70-80kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.