Party Leaders meeting ends without consensus

November 23, 2018   10:35 am

The meeting of the party leaders has concluded without a consensus being reached with regard to the composition of the Select Committee.

When the parliament session had commenced at 10.30 a.m. this morning (23), the Speaker announced that the party leaders’ meeting was concluded without reaching an agreement regarding the Select Committee.

Meanwhile, the United National Party (UNP) has reportedly nominated seven party members for the Parliament Select Committee.

