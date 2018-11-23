Govt MPs stage walkout over Select Committee

-

The Parliament reconvened this morning and the composition of Select Committee was announced by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

The Speaker informed the house that the committee will be comprised of 5 members each from the United National Front and United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) while one member each will be represented by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and the Tamil National Alliance (TNA).

However, the Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena, speaking afterwards, stated that they object and will not accept the decision not to allocate a majority of number of members in the committee to the ruling party.

Minister Wimal Weerawansa also addressed the parliament and voiced their disapproval regarding the matter as MPs of the government subsequently staged a walkout in protest.

The MPs of the ruling party walked out from the Chamber as the Speaker commenced an electronic vote on the nominees to the Parliamentary Select Committee.

Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee:

UPFA

Dinesh Gunawardena

S.B. Dissanayake

Nimal Siripala de Silva

Mahinda Samarasinghe

Wimal Weerawansa

UNF

Lakshman Kiriella

Rauff Hakeem

Rishad Bathiudeen

Mano Ganesan

Patali Champika Ranawaka

JVP

Vijitha Herath

TNA

Mavai Senathirajah