Parliament Select Committee passed with 121 votes

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya informed the House that 121 MPs voted in favour of the composition of the Parliament Select Committee.

MPs of the governing party had staged a walkout during the vote which was taken electronically.

A total of 116 members had voted electronically while another 4 MPs had voted by roll call due to technical issues.

The government members walked out of the Chamber as the Speaker announced the vote, protesting over the allocation of members to the Select Committee.

The Speaker had announced that the Select Committee will consist of five members each from the UNF and UPFA while one member each from the JVP and TNA.

However, the government MPs had objected to this decision with the Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena declaring that the governing party should be allocated the majority (seven members) in the Select Committee.



Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee:

UPFA

Dinesh Gunawardena

S.B. Dissanayake

Nimal Siripala de Silva

Mahinda Samarasinghe

Wimal Weerawansa

UNF

Lakshman Kiriella

Rauff Hakeem

Rishad Bathiudeen

Mano Ganesan

Patali Champika Ranawaka

JVP

Vijitha Herath

TNA

Mavai Senathirajah