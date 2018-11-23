Parliament Select Committee passed with 121 votes
November 23, 2018 11:23 am
Speaker Karu Jayasuriya informed the House that 121 MPs voted in favour of the composition of the Parliament Select Committee.
MPs of the governing party had staged a walkout during the vote which was taken electronically.
A total of 116 members had voted electronically while another 4 MPs had voted by roll call due to technical issues.
The government members walked out of the Chamber as the Speaker announced the vote, protesting over the allocation of members to the Select Committee.
The Speaker had announced that the Select Committee will consist of five members each from the UNF and UPFA while one member each from the JVP and TNA.
However, the government MPs had objected to this decision with the Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena declaring that the governing party should be allocated the majority (seven members) in the Select Committee.
Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee:
UPFA
Dinesh Gunawardena
S.B. Dissanayake
Nimal Siripala de Silva
Mahinda Samarasinghe
Wimal Weerawansa
UNF
Lakshman Kiriella
Rauff Hakeem
Rishad Bathiudeen
Mano Ganesan
Patali Champika Ranawaka
JVP
Vijitha Herath
TNA
Mavai Senathirajah