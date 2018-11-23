Ruling party should have Select Committee majority  Susil

-

Minister Susil Premajayantha says that the government’s group should hold the majority of the Select Committee.

He stated this addressing the media this morning (23) on his arrival at the Parliament Complex.

As the Parliament is working together with the government’s group, traditionally the majority is held by the ruling party, however, certain individuals were reminded of the ‘majority’ only today, the Minister said.

Commenting on the decision of the Supreme Court, Minister Premajayantha stated that it is inappropriate of him to comment on legal issues at the moment and that he would employ his knowledge in the field of law when necessary, as he is quite unlike MP Ranjan Ramanayake.