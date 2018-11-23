Sri Lankan rupee hits record low of 180

November 23, 2018   12:00 pm

The Sri Lankan rupee hit yet another record low against the dollar on Friday as Moody’s downgrade of the country’s credit rating in the wake of a political crisis saw more investors dump rupee-denominated assets.

The rupee fell to an all-time low at 180.66 on the dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close at 178.70/179.20. Sri Lanka’s markets were closed for a holiday on Thursday.

The rupee has fallen 16.8 percent so far this year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Moody’s downgraded Sri Lanka on Tuesday for the first time since it started rating the country in 2010, blaming the political crisis for aggravating already problematic finances.

The downgrade coincided with a decision by the International Monetary Fund to delay discussions on its loan tranche to Sri Lanka.

Source: Reuters

-Agencies

