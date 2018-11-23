18 hour water cut in several areas

November 23, 2018   12:46 pm

The Water Board announced that an 18 hour water cut will be imposed from 8.00 a.m. tomorrow (24) to 2.00 a.m. on Sunday (25) in several areas including Colombo, Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia, Kotte and Kaduwela municipal council areas.

The water cut is being imposed due to essential repairs at the Ambatale water purification plant.

Accordingly the water supply to the following areas will be suspended during the aforementioned time period:

Colombo, Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia, Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte, Kaduwela Municipal Council areas, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kolonnawa Urban Council areas, Kotikawatta, Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha areas, Ratmalana and Soysapura Flats.

