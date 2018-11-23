-

JVP MP Vijitha Herath today proposed that Parliament acts immediately to find solutions with regard to the collapsing of Sri Lanka’s economy due to the prevailing political crisis and the hardships faced by the general public as a result of this.

Approving this motion in Parliament, the JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that today the country is in a state of anarchy.

He stated that the Speaker had recently declared that there is no government presently and that accordingly the entire state mechanism has collapsed.

Dissanayake said that this instability did not come about by chance and that it is completely the result of a political conspiracy which had taken place on October 26.

He said that this conspiracy was carried out despite the existence of three methods to topple a government and despite a General Election being scheduled in the future.

Addressing the House, the JVP leader questioned whether the appointing of a Member of Parliament as the Prime Minister by the country’s President and forming of a government should be accepted.

He said if such a conspiracy had taken place in another country it would have led to a ‘bloodbath’ and therefore said he is thankful to the people for the stance taken regardless of the various opinions.

Dissanayake said that the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) stands steadfast in their stance that they will not accept this political conspiracy. He also said that the President cannot search for the truth of democracy while standing in the middle of the conspiracy which he himself is responsible for.

He charged that the Parliament had been prorogued based on the needs of the conspirators and that when the President was unable to claim a victory the Parliament was dissolved in the end.

The MP further said that although within the Constitution the President is allowed to do away with the parliament’s mandate, the clash of two mandates can never be accepted.

He stated that this undemocratic situation which is developing in the country should be brought under control and that the JVP has come forward for this purpose.

The President as the first citizen of the country has completely violated the Constitution, he charged, while also accusing the President of not even knowing the core of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

Dissanayake emphasized that they will somehow defeat the ‘second phase’ of the conspiracy within the Parliament.

“If the conspirators can slip through the rules of the Constitution, do not expect ethics from those who are defeating the conspiracy,” he said.

“If the conspiracy is uncivilised, do not look for the boundaries in the fight against it,” he urged the President.